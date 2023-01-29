Lookman: I expected this Atalanta impact

Ademola Lookman has revealed that he was not remotely surprised at making such a big impact with Atalanta in his debut season.

The Nigerian told Sky Sport Italia of his big impact at Atalanta: “Of course I expected it. Maybe it’s a surprise to you….”

The 25-year-old scored another wonderful solo effort in the 2-0 victory over Sampdoria and capped it off by giving his shirt to a child in the stands who had thanked him for bringing more points to his Fantasy Football team.

“Happy I can give my shirt to the kid to make him happy,” Lookman told Sky Sport Italia.

“We got three points today, that’s the most important thing. We keep on fighting, keep on working hard.”

The surge in 2023 has seen them climb up the table and Atalanta are in the thick of the battle for a Champions League spot, plus face Inter in the Coppa Italia quarter-final.

Lookman said: “We take it game by game. We got three points tonight, we’ve got another game in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday and yeah, we just keep on fighting.”

The Nigeria international was born and raised in London and had several experiences in different clubs and leagues during his career.

When asked if he expected to make such an immediate impact in Bergamo, the answer silenced the Sky Sport Italia correspondent: “Yes!

“Of course, I expected it.

“Maybe it’s a surprise to you, but I know what I can bring, I know what I can do.

“The team is the most important thing.”

Over the last four seasons, Lookman scored 12 goals in all competitions playing for Leicester City, Fulham, RB Leipzig and Everton.

Yet so far this term, Lookman already found the net 14 times in 20 official matches for Atalanta.

Why the huge difference?

“Different circumstances, different scenarios that made me who I am today and that’s me as a whole person. I think I’m in the right moment, doing the right things, keep staying disciplined in what I do.”