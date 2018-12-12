Lookman happy at Everton 

Silva has been very vocal in his support for the 21-year-old ever since taking over at Everton in the summer, and recently handed Lookman a starting place for the match against Newcastle.

Ademola Lookman says he’s happy playing for Everton boss Marco Silva.

“It gives me great confidence that the manager has that faith in me and I hope I can repay it,” Lookman told Everton’s official match programme.

“He gives me the licence to express myself and that allows me to feel free.

“He wants me to score more goals and get more assists and to always be available, to always be in space and consistently be a threat to the other team. And the support of the fans gives me more confidence to play my football and show what I can do.

“I always give everything I have on the training pitch.

“Nothing has changed. Not my character, my belief, my ambitions or my work ethic. None of it has changed.”