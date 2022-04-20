Lookman eager to settle future

Ademola Lookman understands that he “doesn’t have time to walk” at Leicester City as a decision over his future edges closer.

The on-loan winger has been a hit with both fans and manager alike at the King Power Stadium. His tricky feet and regular goal contributions – including at Newcastle at the weekend – have seen supporters take to him, while his work-rate means he has a fan in City boss Brendan Rodgers.

His off-the-ball work was not quite up to scratch when he first arrived on loan from Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, but the 24-year-old has adapted quickly to Rodgers’ instructions and now has a “habit” of chasing down the opposition. The manager said the possibility of a permanent deal would be assessed at the end of the season, but did outline why he is very happy with Lookman’s performances.

The Nigerian international has yet to really make a home of a club, never playing more than 50 games for any single side. He returns to one of his former teams in Everton on Wednesday night.

“It’s all about efficiency,” Rodgers said on Lookman. “I’ve been really, really happy with him. It’s developing his personality because he has the talent.

“What he’s doing, he’s contributing with assists and goals, but it’s not only that, it’s the pressing. When he first came in, there’d be one action where he’d go, but then he would walk.

“You don’t have time to walk. You stop when the whistle goes. Until that, you’ve got to be running, pressing, working. Thankfully that’s now become a habit for him. He’s then contributing.

“I’m really, really happy with him. We’ve got to keep going until the end of the season and then we’ll look at it then.”

Rodgers has previously told Lookman to target double figures for goals for the season, and his strike at St James’ Park on Sunday left him just two off that total with a few games to go. Six of his eight have come in the Premier League, with only Jamie Vardy and James Maddison ahead of him in the charts.