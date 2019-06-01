Alhaji Salisu Usman, the only physically challenged member-elect soon to be inaugurated as a legislator in the Zamfara House of Assembly, has indicated interest in being the Speaker of the House.

Usman, who joined 23 other members-elect to receive his certificate of return from INEC on Friday in Gusau, declared his interest to lead the north-western state’s legislature on Saturday.

The member-elect, a PDP member, is to represent Zurmi East constituency.

He said: “I want to contest the seat because I know my capacity and zeal. I am ready to work for the people of Zamfara,” Usman said in Gusau after a solidarity rally organised by the state’s chapter of People With Disabilities.

“I am confident in my ability to lead the state’s legislators; I know my ability; I believe I can take care of the responsibilities of being a Speaker.

“I started my civil service carreer as a junior staff and rose to the level of Director. I have the leadership experience having handled many responsibilities.

“I served as a director in various ministries, departments and parastatals in Zamfara State Civil Service.

“I have the support of my party from the wards, local governments, senatorial zones to the state level. I am also optimistic that my colleagues will support me.”

Earlier, Malam Shehu Fada, state chairman of the people with disabilities association, had thanked the People Democracy Party for the opportunity given to persons with special needs to contest for elective positions under its platform.

Fada urged the party to support Usman’s bid to be Speaker.

He said: “We know him very well. He is one member our union is very proud of. We have confidence in his capacity to deliver. We know what he can deliver.”