Lone PDP legislator in Yobe Assembly defects to APC

Alhaji Lawan Majakura, the only Peoples Democratic Party legislator in Yobe House of Assembly has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Majakura, who represents Nguru 2 Constituency in the Assembly, joined his party on Thursday.

Receiving the lawmaker in Damaturu, Gov. Mai Mala Buni described Majakura as a young and vibrant politician with huge potential.

“Politics is about service to the people. l am impressed with your commitment to serve your constituency effectively.

“I am also impressed with the calibre of people that accompanied you to this event. It shows your acceptance by this group of credible politicians,” he said.

Earlier, Majakura said he left the PDP for APC because the Buni administration was doing a lot for the people of his constituency.

He said the construction of roads, housing estates, medical facilities and other projects had transformed many communities in his constituency.

“I want to join hands with you and support you in serving my constituency to improve the lives of my people.

“I am convinced that we can achieve more if l am on the same page with you in the APC; it will benefit the people of my constituency better,” lawmaker said.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Chiroma Mashio, described the lawmaker as a great defender of the interest of his people.

”Majakura has demonstrated serious commitment to defending the interest of his people on the floor of the Assembly.

“His defection to the APC is an advantage to the party and the government of Yobe state,” Mashio said.

NAN recalls that Majakura, a 33-year-old volunteer teacher, defeated the former Speaker of the House, Ahmed Mirwa, at the March 11, 2023 election, to emerge the new representative of the constituency.