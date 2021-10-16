Lone accident claims three lives on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun on Saturday confirmed that three persons lost their lives in a lonely accident around Four Square Gate on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Ahmed Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun, that the accident happened at about 6.50 a.m.

Umar explained that the crash involved three males and a Mitsubishi Canter with registration number LAR 116XN.

He blamed the accident on excessive speeding, which made the vehicle to loss control, skipped into bush, thus leading to the death of all the males in the vehicle.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara,” he said.

The sector commander described the crash as avoidable act, advising motorists to avoid excessive speed and dangerous driving, and also to obey traffic rules and regulations.

Umar commiserated with the family of the victims and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also enjoined them to contact the FRSC Command in Ogunmakin KM27, for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the mishap.