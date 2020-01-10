The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps on Friday said that a child died while five others sustained injuries in a lone accident at Ayobo, near Alapako-Ogunmakin, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Clement Oladele, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota,Ogun,that the lone accident happened at about 10.50 a.m. on Thursday.

Oladele explained that a Toyota Previa Bus with registration number LND 929GL lost control due to excessive speed and rammed into the road divider.

The sector commander said that six persons, made up of three male adults, two female adults and a child, were involved in the accident that resulted in the death of the child while the five others sustained injuries.

He said the corpse of the child had been deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara,near Ogere,while the survivors were taken to Victory Hospital,Ogere and Babcock University Hospital, Ogere.

The FRSC boss admonished motorists to drive cautiously and obey extant.