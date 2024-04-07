London-to-Lagos solo driver receives hero’s welcome in Nigeria + Video

A 28-year-old travel content creator, Pelumi Nubi, has completed her solo road trip from London, United Kingdom, to Lagos, Nigeria.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, announced her arrival via his X account on Sunday.

He said the Lagos State Government welcomed Nubi, a Nigerian-British citizen, who undertook the solo drive at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border.

He wrote: “Lagos State Government gives a hero’s welcome to peluminubi_, a Nigeria-British citizen who did a solo drive from London to Lagos.

“Pelumi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of Lagos State Government by the Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka; and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe. Welcome home!”

Nubi embarked on her solo trip in a car on January 30, 2024.

Lagos State Government gives a hero’s welcome to @peluminubi_ , a Nigeria-British citizen who who did a solo drive from London to Lagos. Pelumi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of Lagos State Government by the Hon Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and… pic.twitter.com/f9gSgPa3E7 — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) April 7, 2024