London to host The Best FIFA Football Awards + List of awards

The planet’s top players, coaches, fans, goals and acts of fair play will be recognised in London, United Kingdom when the eighth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards are held in one of the world’s most passionate football cities.

On January 15, 2024, members of the global football family will gather for a glittering ceremony.

The ceremony is to honour outstanding members of the world’s most popular sport.

Next month’s event will mark the third time that FIFA has held The Best FIFA Football Awards in London, after the 2016 and 2017 award ceremonies were staged in the city.

The nominees for eight of The Best awards were announced in September 2023. From these shortlists, three finalists in a majority of categories have been selected by an international jury comprising four groups: national team coaches, national team captains, specialist journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA’s official website.

Over one million fan votes were recorded worldwide.

Selections from the four voting groups – coaches, captains, journalists and fans – each count for 25 percent of the total vote, irrespective of the number of voters from each group.

FIFA will announce the finalists for key award categories over the coming weeks.

The following 11 awards will be presented at the ceremony:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

FIFA Puskás Award (awarded for the best goal of the year)

FIFA Fan Award

FIFA Fair Play Award

FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11

FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11.