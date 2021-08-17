London Marathon gets date for 2022 edition

The 2022 London Marathon will take place on October 2 as the event is moved from its traditional April date for a third successive year.

Event director Hugh Brasher confirmed the race has been moved to allow for the “best chances” in the marathon.

This will enable full-capacity event, including crowds, Brasher said.

Shura Kitata won the men’s elite race in 2020, while Brigid Kosgei defended her women’s title, but there were no crowds or fun runners because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The London Marathon is an extraordinary and unique celebration of the family of humankind coming together,” said Brasher. “We believe that by moving the 2022 event to October we give ourselves the best chances of welcoming the world to the streets of London.”

The 2021 event will take place on October 3 and is set to be the largest marathon staged in the world, with up to 50,000 runners on the traditional course and up to 50,000 participants completing the 26.2 miles on a course of their choice.

The 2023 London Marathon has been confirmed in its traditional slot in the calendar and will take place on April 23.