London-Lagos journey: I was lonely, now I’m thankful, says Nubi

Pelumi Nubi, a travel content creator, who successfully went on a solo trip from London to Lagos by road, says the journey was lonely.

She said this in an interview with newsmen at the Nigeria-Seme Border, on her arrival in the country..

NAN reports that her road manifest from the UK took her through France and Spain into Africa through Morocco.

It indicates that she drove across Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia ,Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Ghana, Togo, Benin, and finally to Lagos, Nigeria.

Also Read:

Pelumi, who said she began the journey from London on January 30, was welcomed by cultural troupes.

She told newsmen that she was grateful for the rousing welcome and encouragement.

” I was very lonely, I missed my family and friends. I was shaken when I had an accident but I’m grateful it was just a temporary setback.

“I’m grateful for the encouragement and the rousing welcome given to me; I’m grateful for my parents and their unflinching support and prayers, I can’t thank them enough.

“I’m grateful for welcoming me, I’m grateful for all the encouragement, thank you and God bless,” she said.

Nubi said she embarked on the journey in order to connect the two places she calls home.

“I wanted to undertake something truly brave, something that symbolically connects the two places I consider home and where I’ve spent significant time.

“This trip is essentially a journey from one home to another, with all the rich experiences in between,”Nubi said.

NAN reports that Nubi has lived in the UK since she was 10 years old.

She is living the dream of travelling solo to and from different parts of the world.

Pelumi says her desire to travel is purely to show people that travel can be simple, safe and achievable.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Tourism Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, said it was a thing of joy to see people of his generation set the pace.

“Pelumi has done well, my generation is breaking boundaries; this is the Lagos spirit that we’re talking about.

“She has demonstrated the can do spirit which is what we are known for

“I’m happy that she has also put Lagos on the map, my governor, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given us all the necessary support to achieve greater heights in tourism and we intend to keep putting in the work,” he said.