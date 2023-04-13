London Detention: British government hasn’t apologised to me – Obi

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has denied receiving any letter of apology from the British government over his detention by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London.

Obi was detained in London over impersonation.

On Thursday, rumors started making the rounds that the British authorities had apologised.

But in a statement on Thursday, Diran Onifade Head, Obi-Datti Media, said, “We have been receiving enquiries with regards to a so-called apology purportedly issued by the British Government or any of its agencies to our Principal, Mr Peter Obi, in respect of a routine Immigration engagement with him, as he arrived London, for a brief visit, last Friday, the 7th of April.

“We would like to state emphatically that we are not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard. While we continue to examine any dubious or political motive on the part of the perpetrators of the identity theft, we have every confidence in the ability of the British authorities to resolve the matter to a conclusion,” Onifade said.

He said the former Anambra State Governor and the LP/PCC have since moved on from the incident and continue to be totally focused, on the legal processes before the Election Petition Tribunal toward the recovery of their mandate, which they are convinced, was overwhelmingly expressed by voters, in the Presidential election of February 25.