Lola Akinyele leads iProspect Nigeria as Damilola joins Google

Elizabeth Lola Akinyele has been appointed as the Digital Transformation Director and Head of the Business Unit for iProspect Nigeria.

Akinyele replaced Damilola Abodunrin who joined Google Nigeria recently, according to a press statement by Dentsu Nigeria’s Corporate Communications Manager, Sodiq Oyeleke.

The Managing Partner and Group Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse-Dentsu, Emeka Chris Okeke, in an announcement on Wednesday, said that the appointment takes effect November 1.

Emeka noted that Lola would be managing relationships with all internal business units and departmental heads, which are IP’s internal market network customers.

“She will take on the responsibility of consolidating the gains of iProspect Nigeria over the years; advance iProspect’s talent management and leadership; as well as ensure a healthy client-agency C-Suit and special persons of contact relationship, while driving the growth and the plans of iProspect Nigeria as envisaged in the 2023 budget,” he said.

Lola cut her teeth in the digital marketing space working with Digivate, a UK-based Search Engine Optimisation agency before returning to Nigeria to work for Sponge Nigeria, a digital marketing agency, as well as Insight Communications Ltd, a Publicis Nigeria member full-service creative agency.

Before joining Isobar Nigeria (now DENTSU CREATIVE), about three years ago, Lola worked at Ogilvy Nigeria, a full-service creative agency.

“I strongly believe that Lola’s diverse experience in marketing communications, especially within the digital sub-category and creative services will be an added advantage for her to be able to lead a fast-paced business like iProspect Nigeria and the agency’s troupe of young digital natives.

“She will be supported by Dentsu’s robust leadership training across the different digital marketing disciplines in and outside Nigeria to ensure that she succeeds in her new role,” the GCEO added.

Reacting, Lola expressed delight at her appointment, promising to consolidate the company’s growth trajectory and take it to its next developmental level.

She said, “I am grateful for every step of my Dentsu journey so far and excited as it becomes more thrilling as I join the iProspect team. As digital becomes an increasingly large part of daily life, I believe now is the time to empower growth-focused brands to future-proof their businesses. I look forward to aiding our clients to drive growth through data-driven performance marketing.”





