Lokomotiv Moscow hold Tino Anjorin talks

Chelsea are in talks with Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow over a deal for Tino Anjorin, football.london understands.

The 19-year-old has been part of the Blues’ first-team squad since the start of the year and has consistently impressed Thomas Tuchel in training following the German’s appointment in January.

However, senior appearances have proved hard to come by; a cameo against Barnsley in the FA Cup last season remains the only match action afforded to Anjorin by Tuchel.

The Blues head coach confirmed earlier this month it was his decision to keep Anjorin at Chelsea for pre-season training, although a positive Covid-19 test meant the youngster only feature in the friendly against Tottenham Hotspur at the start of this month.

“He was unlucky with the situation, he had no responsibility for it. So, honestly, I can’t really judge him and what I saw today in five, ten minutes was very promising again. He is strong, confident, creative, assists and scores a lot of goals in training for us.

“I just wished we had the possibility to see him against Peterborough, Bournemouth and Arsenal so he could really make a statement. Now the season more or less starts again. So he has suffered without having any responsibility for it.

“The situation is maybe a bit unchanged for him. The most important thing is for him to get fit, he had some trouble to adapt to the intensity. I think he struggles a little from his illness, so we have to be very careful about him.”

Anjorin is understood to have enjoyed working under Tuchel and his brief display against Spurs highlighted the impact he could have when given minutes in the first team.

Yet competition for places in Chelsea’s forward line has never been as fierce: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi are all battling for three spots in Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system.

It’s not yet clear whether the move to Moscow would be a permanent deal or a season-long move for Anjorin, who has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe and in England this summer.