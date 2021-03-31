A 40-year-old Logistics Manager, Michael Ogheneworaga, who allegedly conspired to steal Dangote logo tyres worth N20 million, was, on Wednesday, arraigned before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is being tried on a three-count charge of conspiracy, damage to property and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, said that the defendant and others, still at large, committed the offences on Jan. 13, 2017 at APMT Apapa Terminal, Lagos.

She said that the defendant and others intentionally diverted a truck load of Dangote logo tyres, meant to be delivered to Dangote Cement Plant, Obajana, Elele Auchi in Edo.

Osanyande stated further that in an attempt to cover up their felony, Ogheneworaga (defendant) and his accomplices set the truck ablaze after taking out the tyres.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 287, 406 (1) (2) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Adewale Ojo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ojo said that the sureties must be blood relations of the defendant and show evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos government.

He adjourned the case till April 21, for mention.