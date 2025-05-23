LOGIC Church unveils annual ‘Jesus + Nothing Conference’ with renowned speakers, music ministers

The Love of God in Christ (LOGIC) Church has announced its annual “Jesus + Nothing Conference,” a landmark event dedicated to deepening the understanding and experience of the Gospel of Grace.

Convened by Apostle Dr. Flourish Peters, it will take place from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at The LOGIC Church headquarters, located in Lekki, Lagos State.

The “Jesus + Nothing Conference” is a cornerstone event for The LOGIC Church, designed to immerse attendees in the foundational message of redemption and the all-sufficiency of Jesus Christ.

This year’s conference promises a powerful convergence of insightful teachings from globally recognised ministers and uplifting worship sessions led by an array of gifted music ministers.

This comes off the back of a remarkably successful Jesus + Nothing Worship Experience, which took place on Good Friday in April of this year.

Attendees will have the privilege of hearing from a spirit-filled lineup of guest speakers, including Rev. Peter Ayo-Alabi, Pastor Andrea Crayton, Bishop Wale Ajayi, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Rev. Toks Adejuwon, Pastor Nkechi Ene, and Dr. Phil Ransom-Bello.

Each powerful speaker will bring unique perspectives on the “Jesus + Nothing” theme, guiding attendees into a richer relationship with Christ.

The conference will also feature soul-stirring music ministry from some of the most anointed voices in gospel music such as Magpsalms, Pastor Noble G, Dorcas Moore, Gerald Bishung, Neon Adejo, Deaconess Ayo Vincent, and Princess Uche.

“The ‘Jesus + Nothing Conference’ is a divine mandate to unequivocally declare the centrality and all-sufficiency of Jesus Christ,” stated Dr. Peters, Lead Pastor and Apostolic Head of The Love of God In Christ (LOGIC) Churches Global.

“It’s an invitation to experience the undiluted Gospel, to be transformed by His grace, and to be empowered to live a life that reflects Jesus, plus absolutely nothing else.

“We are expectant for profound encounters with God and life-changing revelations for everyone who attends.”

The conference schedule is as follows:

● Wednesday, May 28th: 6:00PM

● Thursday, May 29th: 9:00 AM and 5:30PM

● Friday, May 30th: 9:00 AM and 5:30PM

● Saturday, May 31st: 9:00 AM

● Sunday, June 1st: 9:00 AM

The “Jesus + Nothing Conference” underscores the church’s unwavering commitment to a pure, Christ-centred understanding of the Gospel, expressed vibrantly through the power of the Word and transformative worship.

Building on the significant momentum and success of previous conferences, including the 2024 edition which garnered substantial attendance, this year’s event is poised to be a deeply enriching spiritual experience, with the church anticipating approximately 6,000 attendees.

The event is free to attend, and all are welcome to experience this period of spiritual refreshing and empowerment.

