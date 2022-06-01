Logger docked for allegedly swindling businesswoman

A 45-year-old logger, Yahaya Ahmed was on Wednesday docked in an Upper Area Court in Ilorin for allegedly cheating a businesswoman of N2. 4 million.

The police charged Ahmed with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Iwaloye AbdulRauf, told the court that on May 16, the complainant, Alhaja Bola Yahaya of Number 4, Okohei Street, Adewole Housing Estate, Ilorin wrote a petition to the Area Commander, Ilorin.

AbdulRauf said that in March, the defendant fraudulently, deceitfully and dishonestly collected N2. 4 million from the complainant to supply timber planks within three weeks.

He said that the defendant supplied planks, worth N400, 000 and absconded until May 18, when he was traced and arrested by the police.

The prosecutor said that during the course of investigation, N300, 000 was recovered from the defendant.

Ahmed pleaded guilty and promised to make amends in two weeks time.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Moshood Ajibade, gave the defendant two weeks to settle with the complainant and report back to court.

He adjourned the matter until June 14, for report of settlement.