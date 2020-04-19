The two policemen captured on video beating a woman at Odo Ori Market in Iwo, Osun State for allegedly flouting the lockdown order occasioned by the spread of Coronavirus Disease have been identified and arrested.

This was made known by the Nigeria Police Force on its Twitter handle late on Saturday.

According to the Force, the arrest of the policemen followed an order by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who was also said to have seen the video after his attention was called to it.

In a series of tweets accompanied by the video, the police said: “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni condemns this unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable assault on this innocent citizen (as shown in the attached viral video), at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo Osun State by men of the Force attached to Iwo Division, Osun.

“Following the IGP’s condemnation and directives that the Commissioner of Police immediately arrest and bring the officers to book, CP Johnson Kokumo mni, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State Command where the incident occurred, has arrested the officers involved in the unfortunate incident. They are Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo with AP NO 251724 and PC Abass Ibrahim with Force No. 509634. The duo are currently being detained and their orderly room trial had since commenced.

“The IGP reiterates that the Police under his watch will not condone any act of misconduct and recklessness on the part of its personnel.

“He enjoins the citizens to continue to cooperate with the leadership of the Force as it strives to reposition the NPF into an effective, efficient and people-friendly Force.”