The Kwara State Police Command said it has begun investigation into the alleged killing of a commercial driver by a member of a vigilante group in Ilorin violating lockdown directive.

The Police command’s spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wedneday in llorin.

Okasanmi said the police was on the trail of the suspect, while the leaders of the community that engaged him have been invited for investigation.

He said the remains of the driver have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ilorin.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness who craved anonymity told NAN that there was pandemonium on Tuesday night in Eyenkorin community, on the outskirt of Ilorin.

He said a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria in Kwara State shot dead a commercial driver.

He said the vigilante member, identified simply as Sule, stopped the driver, who was trying to beat the interstate lockdown directive in Kwara State.

He said that Sule demanded for N5,000 before he could allow the driver to pass, a request the deceased declined.

According to him, the deceased attempted passing through a road in the bush in the area to beat the security at the border with with Oyo State and was resisted by the VGN.

He said the situation degenerated into a fight, which led to the vigilante shooting the driver in the chest.

The eyewitness also said the suspect allegedly fled the town with his family after committing the crime.

NAN also gathered that the deceased driver is survived by a three-month-old son, wife and an aged mother.