Four government political functionaries in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State on Tuesday donated food items to the indigenes of the council to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the State.

The food, items worth N1 million, are expected to be distributed to over 600 households across the various communities and towns in the council.

The donors are: The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Abdullah Binuyo; Commissioner of Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode; Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources and Energy, Engr. Adeniran Felix Ibitoye; and member, State House of Assembly representing Odo-Otin State Constituency, Hon. Adeyinka Michael Adetoyi.

Addressing journalists during the donation at the Odo-Otin Local Government Secretariat, Okuku, Egbemode said the gesture was aimed at giving back to the society.

Egbemode, who spoke on behalf of the other donors, said the motive was to let the people of the council know that their representatives at the state level are concerned about their welfare.

She maintained that the four of them pooled their resources together as part of efforts to support the socio-economic needs of the indigenes of the council, particularly the vulnerable.

Egbemode explained that the food items would be distributed to the beneficiaries regardless of socio-political and religious affiliations.

She further stressed that the palliatives would be decentralised across the 17 wards, where it would be taken to the beneficiaries’ doorsteps.

She said: “Four of us felt that if there is ever a time to give back, this is the time.

“It is the time to let our people know that we care about them since they have been told to move away from their businesses and their farms due to the lockdown.

“So, we put heads together and pooled funds jointly to buy some of these relief materials.

“We have agreed to go through our party representatives and the community leaders to ensure that the palliatives get to the targeted beneficiaries.

“We are distributing these items right from here to wards and various communities.

“These must get to the vulnerable regardless of political parties or religious divides.

“We are doing this to let our people feel the impact of the people they have in government.

“We have done this to take care of over 600 households within the communities and towns in the council.”

The Information and Civic Orientation Commissioner, who applauded the residents of the council for their continued support for the present administration in the State, assured of the commitment of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to their welfare.

She said the government had put in place several social investment programmes to alleviate poverty and make life worthwhile for the people.

Egbemode therefore sought the people’s support for the government.

Earlier, the Chairman of Odo-Otin Local Government, Samson Oduoye, expressed delight at the good gestures of the members of the State Executive Council and member, House of Assembly representing the Council.

Oduoye described the gesture as a welcome development, saying the motive has proven that they care about their people’s welfare.

Also, a community leader in the council, Deacon Emmanuel Folorunso, commended the donors for their kind gestures.

Folorunso pledged the readiness of the leaders and other stakeholders in the council to do justice in the distribution and ensure that the palliatives get to the vulnerable citizens.