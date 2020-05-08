The Ogun State Government has promised to resolve tertiary students’ hostel charges and accumulated house rents with their landlords due to the ongoing lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Azeez Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Students’ Matters, made this known on Friday in Abeokuta.

Adeyemi said in a statement that the government had discussed with students’ union leaders of schools in the state over the matter.

He said students’ interest would be protected as regard the payment of their house rents and hostel charges since the lockdown prevented them from enjoying the facilities.

He assured that the state government would meet with members of the Community Development Associations to table the plights of the students to find a way out.

He said: “As a state, we are not only concerned about the welfare of the citizens, but we are particularly interested in the overall prosperity of everyone.

“This is why the government decided to quickly intervene in the issue of payment of house rents raised by the students.

“We are aware that the students are agitated about the payment of house rents and other utility bills that may have accumulated during this period of lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus.

“We are also aware that some landlords are already planning on how to enforce the collection of their house rents.

“But our duty as a responsible government is to see how this issue will be resolved, making sure that it is a win-win situation at the end of the day.”