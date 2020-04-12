Residents of Abeokuta metropolis, the Ogun State capital, observed the Easter Sunday without the boisterous activities that usually characterise the festival.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, who moved round the area, reports that churches, including the popular All Saints Anglican Church, Ibara, and Mountain and Fire Miracle church, Asero, were found locked.

Some church leaders, in telephone interviews with NAN, said they conducted the Easter service online to avoid heavy gatherings in the church in compliance with the lockdown directive.

NAN reports that the major relaxation centres, including the Cultural Centre at Kuto and the Cinema at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, were empty.

Popular joints such as the Iwe-Irohin Centre at Oke-Ilewo and Halmond beer joint at Ita-Eko were empty, while the Abeokuta Sports Club remained under lock and key.

NAN checks revealed that the same situation obtained in other major cities in the state, including Ijebu-Ode, where the popular Escalate Bar is located, was closed for business.

Major hotels and eateries in Abeokuta, where people usually catch fun at festive period like Easter, were also empty.

Sweet Sensation, a major eatery at Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta, however, opened for business, but only operated take-away and home delivery services.

Officials of the various security agencies were seen at major roads and junctions, while others patrolled the streets to enforce the lockdown order.

Some of the residents who spoke with NAN said the lockdown order had forced them to celebrate Easter indoors.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dyke Ogbonnaya, in a telephone interview with NAN, expressed satisfaction at the level of the compliance across the state.

NAN.