The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has scheduled collection of processed passports and fresh enrollments for applicants invited through SMS.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Babandede, following the Federal Government’s directive on phased and gradual easing of lockdown in Lagos and Abuja from May 4, the NIS will commence the following services: “From May 4 to May 15, there will be collection of cleared passports at the Service Headquarters Abuja and all the passport offices nationwide.

“Unless the states that are experiencing complete lockdown in view of their peculiar situation and the state government’s position on COVID-19.

“Only applicants invited by SMS through their mobile phones are expected to turn up on the scheduled dates.

“On May 18, there shall be gradual enrollment for only enhanced passports at the following locations that issues it: Immigration Service Headquarters Abuja, Ikoyi, Alausa, Kano Main Passport Office and Port Harcourt.

“On May 25, all Passport Offices nationwide are to operate a gradual processing and enrollment with strict compliance with social distancing, wearing of facemasks and use of hand sanitizers.”

Babandede noted that the whole passport operation would be done in compliance with National Centre for Disease Control standard.

“All services at our Diplomatic and Consular Missions will be directed by the respective missions based on country situation,” he said.

The CGl, therefore, advised all passport officers, staff and the applicants to comply with NCDC standard to avoid further spread of COVID-19 from person to person.

