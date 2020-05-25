The Federal Capital Territory Enforcement Team on COVID-19 has arrested five operators of two nightclubs, which have been shut, for violating the government’s lockdown order.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the enforcement team, Ikharo Attah, on Sunday when he spoke with newsmen.

The affected nightclubs, in Lugbe area of the FCT, are Specific Night Lounge and Mas Chiles Lounge.

Attah told newsmen: “We have been receiving a series of reports that the nightclubs, beer parlours (pubs) and lounges at Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe were operating, even during curfew hours, for over a week now.

“The interstates travel ban operation, which is very tasking, has not allowed us to respond swiftly.

“Coming here today, we found out that they were fully operating even into the curfew period.”

Attah said five persons were arrested, including the managers, and some employees of the lounges, adding that they were convicted and fined N5,000 each.

He added: “What is most annoying about the nightclub operators is that they keep assuring their customers that they have settled the task force, hence they cannot stop them from operating.

“May I state it clearly that we don’t collect bribe, and this is the reason why we have succeeded thus far.

“They were arraigned at the Eagle Square Magistrate Court, where they were fined N5,000 each and ordered to engage in community services for three hours.”