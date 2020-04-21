The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has condemned the glaring unprofessional conduct and misuse of firearms by a policeman at Ebem Ohafia area of Abia State on April 17, 2020, which led to the death of one Ifeanyi Arunsi.

The reaction of Adamu was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, on Tuesday.

The IGP equally condemned the resort to self-help by some people and the resultant arson and damage to Government property and operational assets of the Nigeria Police Force.

In this wise, Adamu has set up a Special Investigation Panel headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Anthony Michael Ogbizi, who is in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

The panel is to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The Panel will review police actions and inactions prior to, during and after the death of Arunsi and the circumstances surrounding the attack on the police station and damage to property.

Adamu then ordered the immediate deployment of Janet Agbede as the new Commissioner for the Abia State Police Command.

Agbede is to take over from Okon Ene, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

While condoling the family and friends of Arunsi, the IGP enjoined the people of Ebem Ohafia in Abia State not to take the laws into their own hands but rather allow the course of justice to prevail at all times.

He assured them that the investigation into the case will be swift and thorough, noting that justice will surely be done to all parties.