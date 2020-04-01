Lockdown: Here are numbers to call if inhumanly treated by security agents

The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday urged members of the public to report all cases of human rights violations during the enforcement of the lockdown order.

The advice was given in a statement by Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary of the Commission, in Abuja in line with the enforcement of lockdown order in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT.

Ojukwu stated that following reports of alleged human rights violations by security operatives enforcing the lockdown order, the Commission has directed its staff to monitor and document all cases of human rights violations across the country for necessary action.

He also directed members of the public to report by telephone calls or text messages or video to relevant staff of the Commission and ensure that such reports include the location of the violation.

He said: “Members of the public should include date, time of such violations including a clear description of alleged violators and their victims, their gender and vulnerability (if possible, name, sex, rank and security outfit of security personnel or official.

“All complaints of human rights violations should be reported to the commission for documentation and directed for redress to the Commissioners of Police FCT on 08033438900 or CP Lagos: 08033438179 and CP Ogun: 08033438900

“Similarly, any complaints of violations involving the Military should be reported to the Commission for documentation and directed for redress to the Director Army, Civil Military Affairs: 08057750691.”

Ojukwu also called on the Commissioners of Police of the various states and the offices of the Commission across the country.

The NHRC had on the March 30 called on law enforcement agencies to refrain from all forms of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of Nigerians in the enforcement of the order.

He stated further that the directives of the Government is in line with the Anti Torture Act of 2017 and Convention Against Torture, to which Nigeria is a party.

Ojukwu lamented that reports coming to the commission indicated that some security operatives were openly torturing and violating the rights of citizens in flagrant disregard to rules of their engagements, the laws of Nigeria and its international Obligations.

The numbers designated by the NHRC for reporting and documenting human rights violations during the enforcement of the lockdown order are: 08037875427, 08179371339, 08034354537 and 07033398657.

The commission also urged members of the public and bystanders and eyewitnesses who can get video coverage of any violations to forward same to the said numbers by WhatsApp giving as much detail as possible to help locate and hold accountable violating law enforcement officials.

The Commission therefore enjoined all citizens in the affected states to comply with the COVID-19 directives to protect their rights to health and that of others.