The Enugu State Government has resolved to fully reopen the popular Ogbette Main Market, Enugu for business after two months of closure following concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution to reopen the market followed a closed door meeting between officials of the state government and the leadership of the market at the Government House, Enugu on Tuesday.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, John Eze, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ogbette Main Market Traders Association, said the agreement to reopen the market followed a commitment that traders would abide by certain safety protocols.

Eze said such safety protocols included wearing of facemasks by both buyers and sellers, and washing of hands in any shop one wished to patronise.

According to him: “As a trader, you must have a bucket for washing of hands and a hand sanitiser as well as apply other precautionary measures.”

He said the state government equally made a commitment to relaunch the Traders Empowerment Scheme within the month of June 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the state government on April 1, 2020 shut all markets in the state as part of safety measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

NAN reports that the State Fire Service last Saturday fumigated the market as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.