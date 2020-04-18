Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, said the command had impounded 70 vehicles since the Presidential directive on COVID-19 lockdown begun.

Oladele disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta on Saturday.

The sector commander said only vehicles not covered by presidential waiver were apprehended by the FRSC.

“They disobeyed government’s directive,” he said.

The commander emphasised that the goal of the presidential directives special operations was not on the arrest of motorists but to ensure a cessation of vehicular traffic.

Oladele said: “Except for vehicles with presidential waivers, especially vehicles conveying petroleum products or those transporting agricultural goods and vehicles of persons categorised as being on essential services.

“This, therefore, has removed about 85 per cent of the 380,000 vehicles operating on highways across Ogun State.

“The Corps has not changed its policy on release of impounded vehicles.

“Those apprehended but could make online payments either through their mobile devices or with the POS are immediately released.”

According to Oladele, it is only vehicles whose drivers are being prosecuted by the FRSC that would remain impounded, until after the court judgement.

He explained that the level of compliance with the lockdown order remained high in the state

He, however, said there were still some pockets of motorists in defiance, who feign ignorance of the damage that COVID-19 could cause in the community.

He said the FRSC, despite its limited resources and in collaboration with special marshals, has donated protective materials and food packs to some security agencies in the state.

Oladele said the FRSC would continue to work hard to minimise the risks of deaths in road traffic across the state.

NAN.