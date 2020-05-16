The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons on Friday said it had recorded over 30 cases of human violence during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Julie Okah-Donli, Director-General of the agency, stated this at the donation of palliatives to partners who are taking care of the human trafficking victims and orphanages.

According to Okah-Donli, investigation are ongoing on some of the cases and will be followed to conclusion to ensure that justice was done.

She said: “Sodomy is one of the disturbing issues.

“The last one we got is a father who raped his four-year-old daughter and was caught by the wife.

“We have other disturbing cases like that.”

On palliatives, Okah-Donli said the donation was to support the vulnerable, who are in the care of the agency’s partners to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

She said palliatives were also donated to the agency by the Federal Capital Territorial Administration.

She said: “Those that benefited from the palliatives are orphanages and private shelters in the FCT such as Daughters of Abraham, Damsel of his glory and Mother Theresa orphanage.

“Others are Rachael home, Mican Shelter, Okenethin Foundation and Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation.”

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Emabong Sanusi, Executive Director, WOTCLEF, appreciated the donation, saying it came at the time when the people needed it.

Sanusi said some vulnerable at the shelter and orphanages have been denied education, recreational activities, freedom of movement and infringement on their lives.