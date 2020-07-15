The National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners has rolled out special guidelines for theatre arts stakeholders to complement government’s COVID-19 prevention guidelines as lockdown ease continues across the nation.

The President of NANTAP, Isreal Eboh, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos that the special guidelines were due to the peculiarity of the industry.

He said practitioners must observe them along with government’s COVID-19 prevention protocols, noting that the guidelines were basically on health and safety of artistes, producers and others.

He said it would be mandatory for organisers of shows to make arrangements for COVID-19 frontline workers to carry out tests on casts and crew before and after events.

“We are going to set up a committee to monitor compliance of stakeholders with the guidelines because coronavirus is real and it is not written on the face of anybody,” he told NAN.

Eboh said the step became necessary as stakeholders were gradually returning to their businesses after months of lockdown caused by COVID-19.

He said: “As the lockdown is gradually easing and people are returning to their businesses, we find it necessary to release fundamental safety guidelines on health and safety in work environment.

“The guidelines are to ensure that a safety net that allows artistes and production companies to return to work is created, including employers, prospective patrons and the audience at large.”

On wearing of face masks, Eboh said it was clearly stated as compulsory for anyone physically present at programmes, adding that social distancing must be observed.

He said the measures were meant to address the peculiar needs of theatre industry and to collaborate effort to eradicate novel coronavirus from the country.

He advised practitioners to strictly comply with the guidelines and government measures against COVID-19 to save lives.

