The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Saturday said it impounded 1,233 vehicles between May 4 and 31 for various traffic offences.

Olajide Oduyoye, LASTMA General Manager, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

According to him, 796 private vehicles and 437 commercial vehicles were impounded within the period.

Oduyoye said that LASTMA impounded the vehicles from its 43 zones and the Bus Rapid Transit Lane Enforcement Unit.

He said the authority also towed 81 vehicles, which broke down on the roads.

Oduyoye said 46 of the towed vehicles were private and 35 commercial.

He said: “LASTMA is committed to bringing sanity to our roads after the lockdown ease.

“We know that people would troop out enmass after lockdown ease and we strategised to ensure free flow of traffic.

“The summary of inventory activities for May shows that 1,233 vehicles were impounded for disregard to traffic rules and regulations, and 81 vehicles that broke down were towed by LASTMA to keep traffic flowing.

“We will continue to educate motorists and enforce traffic laws.

“We will continue to clamp down on a situation where some people disobey traffic laws without considering other road users.”

Oduyoye said 91 vehicles were apprehended for flouting regulations on BRT corridor within the month.

He urged motorists to continue to adhere to all transport guidelines and protocols put in place by government to contain spread of novel Coronavirus.

NAN.