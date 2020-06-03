The Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Command said it impounded 2,019 vehicles for various offences during the COVID-19 lockdown ease between May 4 and 31, 2020.

The Sector Commander, Hyginus Omeje, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday, said the corps would not tolerate disregard for road safety rules and regulations.

Omeje, who was recently promoted from Corps Commander to an Assistant Corps Marshal, said the corps recorded 33 road traffic crashes within the period.

He said 10 of the crashes were fatal, claiming 10 lives; 13 were serious, which injured 40 people; while 10 were minor accidents.

He said: “Our operational activities in the sector and component commands from May 4 show that the corps booked and impounded a total of 2,019 vehicles and the most prevalent offence is overloading.

“The corps arrested a total of 666 vehicles for overloading in this period.

“We will continue to do our best to reduce road crashes and save lives.”

The FRSC boss expressed the corps’ commitment to enlightening motorists and enforcing traffic rules and regulations, especially during the ongoing gradual ease of COVID-19 lockdown.

He said the corps would continue to ensure hitch-free traffic flow along major highways in the state.

According to him, motorists should be patient and obey traffic regulations on the highway.

Omeje advised motorists to observe safety precautions and guidelines put in place by the federal and state governments to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

NAN.