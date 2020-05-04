No fewer than 2,310 violators of the lockdown order of the Federal Government occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease pandemic were arrested in Lagos State.

The lockdown, pronounced by President Muhammadu Buhari, had been in operation in the state in the last five weeks.

Giving update on the issue, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said 2,092 vehicles, 1,535 motorcycles and 369 tricycles were impounded during the period.

Elkana said: “Following the measures put in place by Lagos State Government and Presidential directives on the cessation of movements in Lagos State (both intra and inter states movements) to curb the spread of Coronavirus, the Command massively deployed its resources across the State to enforce the lockdown order. Fourteen identified boundaries with neighbouring states were adequately manned. Tactical units were deployed to reinforce the conventional patrol teams.

“During the lockdown period, the Command successfully arrested 2,310 violators. Some of the violators were arrested in clubs, some organised parties, or engaged in group exercise, etc. 2,185 suspects were charged to Court while 125 suspects who are mostly minors, were warned and released. The suspects were awarded various degrees of punishments by the Court, ranging from 2 hours to 6 months community services and fines between #5,000.00 and #100,000.00. Some where asked to write undertakings to be of good conducts/apology letters.

“Two thousand and ninety two vehicles were impounded within the same period for violating the lockdown order. Out of the figure, 800 are private vehicles while 1,292 are commercial vehicles. 1,535 motorcycles and 369 tricycles were also impounded.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc deeply appreciates the good people of Lagos State for their supports and commends the Officers and Men of the Command for their gallantry, resilience and professionalism in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. He also appreciates the spouses and children of Police Officers for enduring the long weeks of absence. The CP thanks the Government of Lagos State and the Nigeria Police, Force Management Team under the able leadership of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu Abubakar NPM, mni for their supports to the Command, especially during the total lockdown period. It could be recalled that the IGP graciously deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police, coordinating the South West region and Special Forces from Abuja to support the Command at the peak of the tension created as a result of the news mostly circulated on the social media that some faceless criminal gangs were planning to attack some communities in Lagos. The presence of the DIG and the Special Forces provided huge succour and reassurance to Lagosians.

“The battle again Coronavirus is not over yet. The Command enjoin residents to adhere strictly with the guidelines issued by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and Lagos State Government to stop the spread of the virus. The use of face mask is compulsory and social distancing principles must be maintained. Businesses and markets must stick to the opening and closing times allocated in the guidelines. Commercial vehicles operators must not carry passengers more than the number stipulated in the guidelines. The order restricting non essential inter States movements is still in force. And the ban on social and religious gatherings has not been lifted. Schools remain closed until otherwise directed by the Government.

“The 8pm to 6am curfew imposed on residents by the Government will be strictly enforced. The enforcement teams are fully out to apprehend violators and arraign them in Court. We must all take responsibility for our safety and the safety of our communities. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”