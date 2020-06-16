A pregnant woman was among occupants rescued from a collapsed single-storey building at Ijaye-Alagbado area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the woman was rescued by the locals at about 4.45pm before the arrival of the Lagos State Fire Service.

The woman was taken to Ile Epo General Hospital in Oke Odo Local Council Development Area in Lagos.

As of the time of filling this report, men of the fire service have condoned off the rubble and were busy searching for others trapped in the rubble.