Lobbying for IG Egbetokun’s seat hots up

The race to succeed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has intensified as his retirement draws near.

Egbetokun, appointed on June 19, last year, is due to bow out of service on September 4, 2024 when he will turn 60.

However, there is uncertainty over whether he will go on that date or enjoy an extension of stay in line with the amendment to the Police Act.

The amendment, an Executive Bill, passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly on July 31, allows the President to extend the tenure of an IG beyond 35 years in service or 60 years of age, depending on which one comes earlier, to enable the sitting IG to spend his full four-year tenure.

The passed bill is, however, yet to be signed by the President to become an act.

This hazy situation has created tension in the high command of the police with some officers from Commissioners of Police (CPs), Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs) and Deputy Inspectors-General (DIGs) cadres, lobbying intensely for the IG’s position.

Some sources in the police said not signing the amendment to the Police Act by the President, will make it impossible for Egbetokun to continue in office.

Others said there is still time between now and September for the President to sign the amendment in which case it will become law and the IG might benefit from it, should the President extend his tenure.

Yet, others said should the President sign the amendment and it becomes law, it ought not to take a retroactive effect, which means Egbetokun should not benefit from it.

There are eight DIGs, 46 AIGs and 125 CPs.

Four of the seven DIGs are due to retire between September and December.

The retirement dates for the DIGs are Bala Ciroma (3/3/2025); Emeka Frank Mba (18/5/2027); Sylvester Abiodun Alabi (31/12/2024); Daniel Sokari-Pedro (18/12/2024); Ede Ayuba Ekpeji (21/10/2024); Bello Makwashi Maradun (25/12/2024); Dasuki Danbappa Galadanchi (3/3/2025); and Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya (15/9/2025).

Although the IGP enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on March 3rd 1990, the Act says an officer shall retire after serving for “35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.”

It was learnt that the IGP has tied his retirement fate to the final decision of the President.

The amendment, which is creating tension in the police, was the inclusion of Section 18(8A) by both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the Nigeria Police Act, 2020.

Section 18(8A) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 was amended as follows:

“Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (8) of this section, any person appointed to the office of Inspector-General of Police shall remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment in line with the provisions of Section 7(6) of this Act.

The new amendment allows the President to retain an IGP after serving for either 35 years or attaining 60 years.

The law also pegs the tenure of any IGP to the four-year term of his or her appointment as stipulated in the letter given to him or her by the President.

A source said: “Despite the fact that the President has not spoken or assented to the new bill, some senior police officers have started lobbying. They include some DIGs, AIGs and even Commissioners of Police.

“Some of them are jostling for the office in anticipation of a comprehensive overhaul of the NPF structure. We have had precedents in the system before.

“There is suspense within the Force. No one knows if the four DIGs, who are due for retirement on or before December 25th, will benefit from the new law or not.”

Another source said some officers are alleging that tenure extension for Egbetokun may deny them required promotion or lead to stunted career growth.

The source further explained: “There is uneasy calm in the Police on whether or not the IGP will get tenure extension by virtue of the amendment to the Nigeria Police Act.

“Tenure extension in the twilight of retirement may lead to a distortion of the system. It will expose the police system to lobbying and desperation to get to positions whether deserving or not.

“Some of those in line to succeed Egbetokun believe that tenure extension will be unfair to them. They believe the President should not apply a law at the last minute.”

But another source said: “I think the President is weighing options in the best interest of the country and the Nigeria Police.

“The President is the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces. He determines the security architecture of the country. In the light of the amendment to the Nigeria Police Act, he has the prerogative to ask Egbetokun to complete a four-year tenure or proceed on retirement.

“Let us wait till after his assent to the Bill. But any decision he takes now has a legal basis. In the past, the tenure of some IGPs attracted court cases.”

Part 111 Section 7 (6) of the Act, which repealed the Police Act Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, prescribed a four-year single tenure for a person appointed to the office of the IGP subject to the provisions of clause 18 (8), which stipulates that every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.

This is not the first time the Nigeria Police Force will be thrown into tenure extension controversy.

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari extended the tenure of Suleman Adamu as IGP.

Former IGP Usman Baba also enjoyed the same privilege from Buhari.

Baba turned 60 and was due to retire in March 2023, but he stayed in office until President Tinubu took over power from Buhari and named Egbetokun as his successor three months later.

