Loan officer docked over N3.9m fraud

A 34-year-old loan officer, Mojisola Talabi, Wednesday appeared before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing N3.9 million.

Talabi, whose residential address was not given, however, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of stealing, forgery and perverting the course of justice.

The prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that Talabi committed the offences on or before October 28, 2022, at Entourage Integrated Trust Ltd. located at No.16, Irewole St., Opebi, Lagos State.

Nurudeen alleged that Talabi carried out the fraudulent act by forging clients’ loan forms with the name of Entourage Integrated Trust Ltd. and disbursing N3.9 million to her personal account.

He submitted that Talabi filed a fundamental suit No. ID/1448MFHR/2022 before Justice K.O. Alogba, in an attempt to obstruct the course of justice.

The prosecutor submitted that the suit was dismissed.

According to Nurudeen, the offences contravene Sections 97 (1) (2) (3), 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Peter Nwaka, granted bail to Talabi in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum.

Nwaka adjourned the case until August 9 for mention.