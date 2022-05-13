LMC to unveil NPFL new sponsors

The League Management Company (LMC) will Tuesday unveil Bitnob Technologies Inc, a leading financial technology company as new sponsors of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko Friday said the important details of the sponsorship will be signed and made public in Lagos next week.

He also revealed that the negotiation for the sponsorship was painstaking to ensure that Bitnob and the NPFL will have a mutually beneficial alliance to protect the Fintech brand through the domestic league, as well as enhance and support the strategic growth of the NPFL.

Bitnob provides payments solutions and other financial services for individuals and businesses will be partnering with the league as an elite sponsor in the financial technology category.