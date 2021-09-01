LMC set to unveil major league sponsor

The League Management Company (LMC) will in the coming days unveil a major sponsor for the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Our source revealed that both the sponsors and the LMC are trashing out some of the grey areas of the contract before making it public.

“Having studied the contract, it is believed that the sponsors have made mouthwatering offer that will develop and make the Nigerian League a model for others.

“The intending sponsors have requested for changes in the formation of the LMC as an entity and will be unveiled as soon as we are through with all that.

“However, they have shown tremendous passion for the league and we are good to go,” our source hinted.

It can be recalled that the partnership between telecommunication giants, Globacom, and the League Management Company which lasted for over a decade ended in 2016. Since then, the league has been running on auto pilot with a sponsor.