The League Management Company has rescheduled the fixture between table toppers, Akwa United, and Rangers International FC.

The match was earlier scheduled to hold on May 23.

It will now be played now on May 24, 2021.

In a letter on Tuesday, the Chief Operating Officer, LMC, Salihu Abubakar, said the tie was rescheduled due to logistics and television coverage.

“The Nest of Champions,” Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, remains the venue.

The tie is slated to kick off at 4pm Nigeria time.

Abubakar urged teams involved in the arrangement to ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.