LMC orders Kwara United to play home games behind closed doors indefinitely

Kwara United Football Club have been ordered by the League Management Company to play their subsequent home games in this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League behind closed doors.

The order was contained in a letter signed by its Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, Salihu Abubakar, on Tuesday.

The letter said this would be until they were satisfied with the club’s efforts in the area of crowd control.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the LMC had earlier imposed on the club a sanction of playing one game behind closed doors against Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan.

This was in the wake of the encroachment by some of their supporters into the pitch after the win against Rivers United of Port Harcourt in Ilorin on Match Day 26.

LMC, in the letter to the Ilorin-based club’s Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye, expressed dissatisfaction with the manner some fans gained entrance into the stadium during the Match Day 28 clash against 3SC FC.

NAN reports that Kwara United won the match 3-1.

“Kwara United have been ordered to play home matches behind closed doors until when the LMC is satisfied that crowd control measures are adequate,” the league organisers said.

NAN reports that Kwara United have been scheduled to take on Akwa United on Sunday in Ilorin without fans in an NPFL Match Day 30 encounter.

With nine games to go this season in the NPFL, Kwara United still have five home games to play at the Kwara State Stadium in Ilorin.

They will face Akwa United, Katsina United, Sunshine Stars, Nasarawa United and MFM FC.

Kwara United are currently occupying the sixth position on the NPFL table.