LMC effects minor fixture adjustment for Match Day 4

Three of the Match Day 4 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League have been shifted by 24 hours.

The League Management Company announced the fixture adjustment in a statement it issued in Abuja on Friday.

It said it would enable the affected clubs travel time following their midweek engagements.

A short statement by the LMC Head of Special Projects, Harry Iwuala, noted: “Shooting Stars match against Katsina United, Gombe United vs Lobi Stars and Abia Warriors vs Kwara United are now scheduled to hold on Monday, December 3.”

All Match Day 4 fixtures were initially slated for December 2.

A letter communicating the adjustments has been sent to the affected clubs and Match Officials.