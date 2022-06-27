LMC clarifies timing in Katsina United, Remo Stars’ match

The League Management Company (LMC) has defended the bogus extra added time that allowed Katsina United defeat Remo Stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) MatchDay 35 fixture in on Sunday.

Some social media accounts have been spreading information that the match between Katsina United and Remo Stars had over 30 minutes added time.

But the LMC, in a statement, said the accounts of the social media were not true.

“The match was disrupted by players of Katsina United who protested Remo Stars’ second equalising goal late in the game. In the process of the players contesting the referees’ decision, there was encroachment on the field of play and it took some time before the encroachment was cleared and normalcy was restored.

“The goal stood and the match duly restarted to conclude the remaining added minutes. It need be pointed out that these platforms hardly indicate that a game was inactive and most times leaves there match clock active through out the match.

“It is not possible for a referee to allow 30 minutes of added time in a 45 minutes half. We appeal to fans and the media to always verify the information they share, especially such that are detrimental to the health of the brand,” the statement read.

The LMC emphasised that only the match official is in charge of the official timing of a match and not any online websites/blogs, stressing that the league body was awaiting for the official match reports on the encroachment at Katsina so as to take appropriate actions/sanctions on any party found to have erred pursuant to the stipulations of the NPFL framework and rules.