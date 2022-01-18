LMC bans Katsina United FC supporters from club’s home matches

The League Management Company has banned the supporters of Katsina United Football Club from the club’s home matches during the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League.

Nasir Gide, the club’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Monday in Katsina, Katsina State.

“The ban was conveyed in a letter to the Club’s Chairman, Abdulsamad Badamasi,” he said.

Gide added that the ban followed the security breaches emanating from home fans’ act of verbally assaulting match officials during Katsina United’s match with Gombe United FC.

He added: “According to the letter, LMC decided to take the disciplinary action following the report of the assault during the match played at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

“The letter said the ban will be in place until necessary security arrangements are made to ensure the security and safety of teams, match officials and fans during future matches in the stadium.”

Meanwhile, the management of Katsina United FC has appealed to the club’s supporters to continue to conduct themselves in a good manner whenever the team played at home.

The club management, in a letter signed by Gide, drew the attention of the club’s fans in the state to the letter.

It then urged them to desist from committing any act that would cause the team to face any fine or sanctions from the LMC.

The club management recalled disciplinary actions taken by the LMC against two other teams for misconduct, and urged Katsina United supporters to always respect the rules governing the league.