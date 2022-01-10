LMC banish Tornadoes to Abuja, get N5.5m fine

Demonstrating its zero tolerance for any form of acts of misconduct in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the League Management Company (LMC) has again sanctioned clubs and officials that have been found in breach of the NPFL Rules and Framework in the course of a match.

In the latest exercise of Summary Jurisdiction, Niger Tornadoes and two of the club officials have been sanctioned just as the LMC has requested the Nigeria Referees Appointment Committee to review the performance of the Centre Referee in the MatchDay 5 fixture between Niger Tornadoes and Rivers United.

Following preliminary investigations and consideration of reports from the Match Commissioner, Match Referee and the Referees Assessor, the LMC charged Tornadoes for breaches of Rule B13.52, C0 and B13.21, resolving to fine the club a total of N5.5m, to play their next three home matches at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja and a suspended two points deduction.

Umar Farouk, the Chief Coach of Niger Tornadoes was charged with breach of Rule C11 for assault on the Referee when he struck a blow to his head as the Referee proceeded towards the dressing room at halftime. The LMC consequently has expelled Farouk from all NPFL organized activities with immediate effect.

The LMC also recommended for a review of his coaching license by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as he is deemed to have failed the threshold to be a coach under the NFF licence.

Flowing from incidences of the same match, the LMC has also ordered the immediate expulsion of Bello Mohammed, the Goalkeeper Trainer of Niger Tornadoes for breach of Rule C11 in that he struck several blows to the face of the Referee as he proceeded towards the dressing room at the end of the match. His Coaching license has equally been recommended for withdrawal as he has shown lack of character fitness to hold an NFF Licence.

The LMC detailed the charges and sanctions on the club, its officials and recommendations to the NFF and Referees appointment committee in separate Summary Jurisdiction notices signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar and dated January 10, 2022.

Other sanctions include an order moving Niger Tornadoes to the M.K.O. Abiola Stadium, Abuja, for a minimum of its next three home matches; provided that Niger Tornadoes shall only be permitted to return to its home stadium upon the LMC receiving a satisfactory report or update on the formal report to the Police and prosecution of the officials involved in the alleged assault.