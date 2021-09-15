LMC announces Bet9ja NPFL sponsor/partner

The League Management Company (LMC) has announced Bet9ja as the sponsor/partner of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL with effect from 2021/2022 season.

LMC announced the multi-year deal yesterday although it did not state the duration of the sponsorship deal.

LMC did not also provide details on the contractual terms; benefits of amount the betting brand is bring to the table.

In a release, the LMC said it has firmed up a “multi-year partnership for the NPFL with Bet9Ja, Nigeria foremost Betting and Gaming brand. The deal commences from the 2021/2022 NPFL Season.

“Under the auspices of the deal, which was concluded by the parties in June 2021, after lengthy negotiations, with Nidayo Sports Marketing as advisors to the Parties, Bet9Ja will be signing up as “Official Supporter/Sponsor of the NPFL under the Betting and Ganung category.”

Under the sponsorship contract, Ber9Ja will have the right to associate with the NPFL, the Participating Clubs and will benefit from branding placements across all NPFL match venues, events, programs and digital channels. Bet9ja will also be featured in content across NPEL match broadcast and NPFLTV channel, among other exciting deliverables.

Both parties have also agreed to work together to develop special projects and activities to maximize the activation of the partnership while providing mutual value and benefits to their brands, customers, businesses and, indeed, the overall development of NPFL and Nigeria Football.

The organisers noted “Further details on the Partnership will be made available at the formal unveiling ceremony to be held at a date to be announced soon.”

LMC further expressed delight over the deal stating “We are glad to have signed up Bet9ja under the Betting and Gaming Category, as one of the NPFL first partners under our revamped marketing strategy, with the advent of NPFLTV. We are optimistic that with this landmark deal with Nigeria’s foremost betting and gaming brand other brands in other business categories and sectors will seize the fantastic opportunities created and key into the new NPFL Project.”