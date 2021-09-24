Liz Wiseman, top business strategists for West African Business Leaders’ Summit

Renowned American leadership coach and human resource consultant, Liz Wiseman, and a host of top Nigerian business strategists will share insights on strategies for growth and productivity with Nigerian business leaders and top professionals at the second West African Business Leaders’ Summit (WABLS).

The event is billed to take place virtually on September 29, 2021.

Interested participants are to register for free ahead on the website www.tlp.org.ng as limited slots are available.

Themed, ‘The Multiplier Effect’ organized by The Leadership Project (TLP) and sponsored by the Global Leadership Network, USA, in partnership with Zenera Consulting and Vision International Leadership Consultancy, the seminar will examine strategies by which current and aspiring business leaders and professionals can grow their productivity and influence by empowering those around them.

Liz Wiseman is a researcher, author and executive advisor who teaches leadership to executives around the world. She is the author of New York Times bestseller Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter.

Based in the Silicon Valley, her firm, the Wiseman Group, provides leadership research and development to a wide range of clients including Apple, AT&T, Disney, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, Salesforce, Tesla, and Twitter.

At the WABLS, Wiseman will be joined by some of Nigeria’s most brilliant business strategists, including renowned branding expert and Chairman, Zenera Group, Meka Olowola; writer and CEO of Touchstone Limited, Tunde Ojo; human resource expert and Divisional Director, Human Resources at Leadway Assurance, Kunbi Adeoti; Management Consultant and social innovator, Leonard Thomas; and Director of Administration & Communication for Vision International, Piboere Okukulabe.

“At the upcoming second WABLS, business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals will gain insights on how to be a multiplier.

“As a multiplier, you will use your skills to amplify and inspire people around you, to become better and do their best work thereby growing your organization by giving room to your staff to bring out their best in achieving the overall goal of your organization,” said Gary Schwammlein, President Emeritus of The Global Leadership Network.

The Leadership Project is an international consortium of project managers and think tanks, powered by the Global Leadership Network (GLN).

The Leadership Project aims to bridge the leadership gap in Africa, especially from the perspective of the private sector by vouchsafing stakeholders with the requisite tools for first-rate growth.