Living, late Plateau lawmakers appeal against reinstatement of impeached Speaker

Thirteen lawmakers, including a deceased member, have filed an appeal, challenging the Monday reinstatement of Abok Ayuba as Speaker, Plateau State’s House of Assembly.

Ayuba, who was impeached on October 28, was reinstated by a Plateau High Court sitting in Jos, the State’s capital.

He had challenged his impeachment, which he described as illegal, as it contravened the rules of the Assembly.

Justice Nefisa Musa found merit in Ayuba’s appeal in a judgement delivered Monday, and granted the plaintiff’s prayers.

Musa declared that the procedure adopted for the removal of Ayuba was illegal.

Following this, Ayuba, Tuesday, resumed office and presided over the house plenary.

Miffed by Ayuba’s reinstatement, the lawmakers, including the deceased colleague, Tuesday filed an appeal against the High Court judgement.

Late Eric Dakagol, who represented Qua’an Pan State Constituency, died on November 22, 2022, but was named among the appellants.

In the appeal, the lawmakers said that the Judge erred in law when he entertained Ayuba’s suit and entered judgment in his favour.

They argued that the suit was “incompetent, which robbed the trial court of jurisdiction to entertain same”.

They also claimed that the Judge erred in law when he refused to entertain the notice of preliminary objection filed by the defendants.

“We are seeking an order setting aside the Judgment.

“We want the case back to the High Court of Justice of Plateau for retrial by another Judge.

“We also want such other order(s) as the Court may deem fit to make,” they prayed.