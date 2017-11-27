Living among the dead (3), by Gabriel Agbo

Another thing we found out in this deranged man living in the cemetery is that he was possessed by demons. Not just one or two, but thousands. In just one person? A demon will always attract another (just like sin). He was totally and permanently being controlled by evil spirits. To be possessed also means to be owned by somebody. So, this mad man was legally, spiritually owned by the forces of darkness. And it was not surprising that he was living comfortably in the grave yard. It was not surprising that everything in his life was turned up-side-down. It was also natural with that level of demonic influence that he was inflicting himself with injuries day and night. That is the trade mark of Satan. He always wants to steal, kill and totally destroy. He enjoys that so much.

Now, before we go on, it is also important to note that it is not only mad people that are controlled by demon spirits. The immoral, the chronic liars, haters, kleptomaniacs, witches, etc are possessed by evil spirits. Once a person is being controlled, even against their will, by an unseen influence to sin or to do other things, it has gone into demonic possession. You can easily see this when a person is controlled by the demon of lust. They will do or go after everything to satisfy it. They lack the power to resist. The can even sleep with animals. When you lose control of yourself, another power has taken over. Do you lack the resistance to do things that are ungodly? Do you hate what you are doing but lack the power to stop it?? This guy here had totally lost control of everything about his existence. He was securely in the chain of the power of darkness like some of us are today: weeping, crying, gnashing their teeth and looking for a way of escape. May God deliver you today in the mighty name of Jesus! This is why Jesus is coming to you today. Yes, only Him can snatch you away from those terrible powers of Satan.

When you see things going wrong suddenly, systematically or permanently suspect Satan and his host of demons and human agents. When there is uncontrollable inexplicable affliction, depression, demotion, decay, derailment, decline and destruction around you and your loved ones, please the first suspect is the kingdom of darkness. This is because these enemies do not like to see humans happy, healthy, progressing or fulfilling God’s program for their life. Some can be derailed very early, even while still in the womb. I am presently praying for a child that was ‘derailed’ from the womb. His mother was taken to a witch doctor for protection when she was pregnant. They gave her a waist band to be wearing till the time of delivery. Now, since the birth of the child there has been a loss of identity. Though a boy, he behaves like a girl, enjoys only girlish things, company and character. The mother also told me that the boy enjoys lying and stealing, and the worse is that he will never show any form of remorse for all these anomalies. Definitely that child was manipulated right in his mother’s womb when she visited that witch doctor. What we do, where we go and the associations we keep expose us to the powers and manipulations of the enemy. See my books ‘Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom’ and ‘Power of Midnight Prayer’ to learn more.

But whatever the enemy has taken away from your life will be restored as you read this message. Jesus said that the enemy, Satan came to steal, to kill and to destroy, but He, the Son of God came to restore and to give us life in abundance. That means that whatever the enemy stole from you will be multiplied and restored in abundance. Your sanity is coming back. Your health, life, family and everything that this thief called Satan took from you is being restored. The controlling power is changing hands. These dark powers will no more control you in Jesus’ name! Till next week, God bless!