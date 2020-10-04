Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker has injured his shoulder in training and will be out for several weeks, his coach Juergen Klopp said on Sunday.

Klopp made the announcement before his side’s English Premier League (EPL) match at Aston Villa.

He predicted that Alisson would not be available immediately after the international break, potentially ruling him out of the Merseyside derby away to Everton on October 17.

The Brazilian will also be out of their UEFA Champions League group stage opener at Ajax Amsterdam on October 21.

He is certain to miss Brazil’s first two World Cup qualifiers, at home to Bolivia on October 10 and away to Peru on October 14.

“Yesterday there was an incident in training, very unlucky —— two players clashed with each other. One got up, one didn’t. The one who didn’t get up was Ali,” Klopp said before the kick-off against Aston Villa.

A statement on Liverpool’s website said the Brazilian had hurt his shoulder.

“We don’t know 100 per cent (how serious the problem is), but he cannot play today. We have to do further assessment; but he’s injured.

”Let me say it like this. Now we hope it will go really quickly,” added Klopp.

“It’s an international break. I’m pretty sure after that he will not be ready. Then we have to see week by week.”

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian took Alisson’s place in goal for the Premier League champions and had a nightmarish start.

He gave the ball away to Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish which led to Ollie Watkins giving the home side the lead in the fourth minute.(Reuters/NAN)