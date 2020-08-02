Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is interesting Liverpool.

Reports claimed Liverpool chiefs are keeping a keen eye on Balogun, with the Gunners holding out for £8 million for the teenage midfielder.

Balogun has been catching the eye of multiple clubs this season, and is believed to be Championship side Brentford’s top target in the upcoming transfer window.

Balogun could end up walking away from the Emirates Stadium next summer.

The 19-year-old is still yet to play for the first-team side, and will be out of contract in a year’s time.

However, the Gunners clearly value him highly, and are demanding £8 million to let him leave this summer.